New Zealand reports 173 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

WELLINGTON, Nov. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) --:New Zealand reported 173 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 7,832.

Among the new infections, 154 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, 15 in nearby Waikato, one in Northland, two in Bay of Plenty, and one in the Lakes District Health board, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 78 cases are being treated in hospitals, including eight in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.