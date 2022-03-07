UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 17,522 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2022 | 05:54 PM

New Zealand reports 17,522 new community cases of COVID-19

New Zealand reported 17,522 new community cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement

WELLINGTON, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) --:New Zealand reported 17,522 new community cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Among the new community infections, 7,639 were in the largest city Auckland. Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

Currently there are 696 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, including 13 people in intensive care units (ICU) or high dependency units (HDU), according to the ministry.

New Zealand reported a total of 239,535 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 192,492 cases identified in the past 10 days and not yet classified as recovered.

New Zealand is currently at the highest Red settings under its COVID-19 Protection Framework. At Red settings, face masks become mandatory in many indoor environments and gatherings are limited to 100 people.

Related Topics

Auckland Border New Zealand

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized All Sci ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized All Science Conference 2.0

3 minutes ago
 Infinix ZERO 5G available in stores and online now ..

Infinix ZERO 5G available in stores and online now!

13 minutes ago
 PM gives task to Sindh governor to contact Jahangi ..

PM gives task to Sindh governor to contact Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan

37 minutes ago
 Ukraine resistance to decide Europe's future: Volo ..

Ukraine resistance to decide Europe's future: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

5 minutes ago
 Launching of Ehsaas Riyayat Ration Scheme widely l ..

Launching of Ehsaas Riyayat Ration Scheme widely lauded in KP

5 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 27,435 new COVID-19 infections, 5 ..

Malaysia reports 27,435 new COVID-19 infections, 55 more deaths

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>