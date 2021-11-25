UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 178 New Community Cases Of COVID-19 Delta Variant

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 02:07 PM

New Zealand reports 178 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

New Zealand reported 178 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 7,660

WELLINGTON, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) --:New Zealand reported 178 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 7,660.

Among the new infections, 149 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, 16 in nearby Waikato, two in Northland, nine in Bay of Plenty, and one in the Lakes and MidCentral District Health board, respectively, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry also reported the COVID-19-related death of a patient at Auckland City Hospital, who was in late 50s.

A total of 77 cases are being treated in hospitals, including eight in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

