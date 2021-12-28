New Zealand reports 18 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New Zealand reported 18 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 10,670

WELLINGTON, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported 18 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 10,670.

Among the new infections, 13 were recorded in New Zealand's largest city of Auckland, three in nearby Waikato, one in Bay of Plenty, and one in the Lakes, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry also reported that a woman in her 70s infected with COVID-19 died Monday night at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital.

A total of 54 cases are being treated in hospitals, including eight in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Zealand stands at 13,562.

To date, 95 percent of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 91 percent are fully vaccinated.

A suite of precautionary measures was announced last week in light of emerging experience overseas with Omicron. This included shortening the period between the second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine from six months to four months.

Parents and caregivers will be able to book vaccinations for 5-11 year-olds from Jan. 17.