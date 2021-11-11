New Zealand reports 185 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

UrduPoint.com

New Zealand reported 185 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's community outbreak to 4,998

Among the new infections, 152 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, 25 in nearby Waikato and eight in Northland, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 84 cases are being treated in hospitals, including 10 in intensive care units or high dependency units.

There are 3,960 cases that have been clearly epidemiologically linked to another case or a sub-cluster, and a further 713 cases for which links are yet to be fully established, according to the ministry.

New Zealand reported no new cases identified at the border among recent returnees.

