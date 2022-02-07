UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 188 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 05:28 PM

New Zealand reports 188 new community cases of COVID-19

New Zealand reported 188 new community cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement

WELLINGTON, Feb. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) --:New Zealand reported 188 new community cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Among the 188 new community infections, 117 are in the largest city Auckland, 15 in Waikato, 20 in Bay of Plenty, 16 in Northland, 12 in the Lakes Region, three in Canterbury, two in Hutt Valley, one in Tairawhiti, Hawke's Bay and Mid Central each.

In addition, 27 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

The ministry urged the public to take their booster jab of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. "With Omicron in New Zealand, one of the best things you can do is get your booster as soon as it is due."There are 14 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, with one person being treated at the ICU.

New Zealand reported a total of 17,612 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 13,266 cases in the current community outbreaks.

Related Topics

Auckland Border Best New Zealand

Recent Stories

Jakara Anthony ends Australia's gold medal Winter

Jakara Anthony ends Australia's gold medal Winter

29 seconds ago
 S. Korea reports 35,286 more COVID-19 cases

S. Korea reports 35,286 more COVID-19 cases

30 seconds ago
 Belarus Plans to Arm Emergency Workers for Potenti ..

Belarus Plans to Arm Emergency Workers for Potential Military Operations - State ..

32 seconds ago
 Morocco to bury little Rayan who died trapped in w ..

Morocco to bury little Rayan who died trapped in well

34 seconds ago
 STZA, ZBRA sign LOI to promote scientific, technol ..

STZA, ZBRA sign LOI to promote scientific, technological knowledge ecosystem

8 minutes ago
 Senate refers eight bills to committees

Senate refers eight bills to committees

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>