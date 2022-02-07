New Zealand reports 188 new community cases of COVID-19

New Zealand reported 188 new community cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement

WELLINGTON, Feb. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) --:New Zealand reported 188 new community cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Among the 188 new community infections, 117 are in the largest city Auckland, 15 in Waikato, 20 in Bay of Plenty, 16 in Northland, 12 in the Lakes Region, three in Canterbury, two in Hutt Valley, one in Tairawhiti, Hawke's Bay and Mid Central each.

In addition, 27 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

The ministry urged the public to take their booster jab of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. "With Omicron in New Zealand, one of the best things you can do is get your booster as soon as it is due."There are 14 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, with one person being treated at the ICU.

New Zealand reported a total of 17,612 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 13,266 cases in the current community outbreaks.