New Zealand Reports 19 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2022 | 01:51 PM

New Zealand reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 11,022

Among the new infections, six were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, five in nearby Waikato, five in Bay of Plenty, one in Northland, and two in Taranaki, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 38 cases are being treated in hospitals, including four in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand stands at 14,092 currently, according to the health ministry.

