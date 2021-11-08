New Zealand reports 190 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

(@FahadShabbir)

New Zealand reported 190 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's community outbreak to 4,541

WELLINGTON, Nov. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported 190 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's community outbreak to 4,541.

Among the new infections, 182 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, seven in nearby Waikato and one in Northland, according to the Ministry of Health.

Eighty-one cases are being treated in hospitals, including seven in intensive care units or high dependency units, said a ministry statement.

There are 3,585 cases that have been clearly epidemiologically linked to another case or a sub-cluster, and a further 700 cases for which links are yet to be fully established, it said.

New Zealand also recorded three new cases identified at the border among recent returnees. The cases have remained in managed quarantine.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Zealand stands at 7,287 currently, according to the health ministry.

New Zealand also reported the death of a returnee in a managed isolation facility, who arrived on Nov. 3 and tested positive during a routine day- three test.

The cause of the death will be determined by the coroner, including whether it may have been COVID-19 related.

A total of 14,280 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Sunday, including 3,272 first doses and 11,008 second doses. To date, 89 percent of New Zealanders have had their first dose and 78 percent have been fully vaccinated, statistics show.

The country's goal is to reach 90 percent of people who have had their first dose before the government starts further lowering alert levels and adopting the new "traffic light" alert system.