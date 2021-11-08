UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 190 New Community Cases Of COVID-19 Delta Variant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 12:56 PM

New Zealand reports 190 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

New Zealand reported 190 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's community outbreak to 4,541

WELLINGTON, Nov. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported 190 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's community outbreak to 4,541.

Among the new infections, 182 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, seven in nearby Waikato and one in Northland, according to the Ministry of Health.

Eighty-one cases are being treated in hospitals, including seven in intensive care units or high dependency units, said a ministry statement.

There are 3,585 cases that have been clearly epidemiologically linked to another case or a sub-cluster, and a further 700 cases for which links are yet to be fully established, it said.

New Zealand also recorded three new cases identified at the border among recent returnees. The cases have remained in managed quarantine.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Zealand stands at 7,287 currently, according to the health ministry.

New Zealand also reported the death of a returnee in a managed isolation facility, who arrived on Nov. 3 and tested positive during a routine day- three test.

The cause of the death will be determined by the coroner, including whether it may have been COVID-19 related.

A total of 14,280 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Sunday, including 3,272 first doses and 11,008 second doses. To date, 89 percent of New Zealanders have had their first dose and 78 percent have been fully vaccinated, statistics show.

The country's goal is to reach 90 percent of people who have had their first dose before the government starts further lowering alert levels and adopting the new "traffic light" alert system.

Related Topics

Traffic Alert Auckland May Border Sunday Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

Lok Virsa to organize exhibition 'Nuqte aur Dairay ..

Lok Virsa to organize exhibition 'Nuqte aur Dairay'

3 minutes ago
 Japan's Police Nab Man After Attempt to Start Fire ..

Japan's Police Nab Man After Attempt to Start Fire on Bullet Train in Southwest ..

3 minutes ago
 India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,366,987

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,366,987

3 minutes ago
 ‘Learning from the best in the game,”: Scotlan ..

‘Learning from the best in the game,”: Scotland cricket appreciates Pakistan ..

21 minutes ago
 Japan Mulls Expanding Scale of Free COVID-19 Testi ..

Japan Mulls Expanding Scale of Free COVID-19 Testing Among Population

24 minutes ago
 Jokhio murder case: Court extends physical remand ..

Jokhio murder case: Court extends physical remand of PPP MPA Jam Awais

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.