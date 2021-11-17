New Zealand reports 194 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WELLINGTON, Nov. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) --:New Zealand reported 194 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's community outbreak to 6,167.

Among the new infections, 180 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, five in nearby Waikato, three in Northland, and six in the Lakes District Health board area, according to the Ministry of Health.

There was also a new positive case in Christchurch linked to the Auckland cluster, which will be included in Thursday's tally.

The ministry also reported the death of a man in his 60s at Auckland's North Shore Hospital. The man was admitted to hospital on Nov. 4 with COVID-19 symptoms and subsequently tested positive. He died on Tuesday.