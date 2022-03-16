New Zealand reports 19,542 new COVID-19 community cases

New Zealand reported 19,542 new community cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) --:New Zealand reported 19,542 new community cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

The ministry also reported 24 deaths, bringing the total number of publicly reported deaths to 141, and 35 new cases detected at the country's border.

There were 971 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, including 21 people in intensive care units or high dependency units.

The country has reported 417,825 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

New Zealand is currently at the highest Red settings under the COVID-19 Protection Framework. At Red settings, face masks become mandatory in many indoor environments and gatherings are limited to 100 people.