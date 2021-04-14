New Zealand reports 2 cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation

New Zealand reported two cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no new cases in the community on Wednesday

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported two cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no new cases in the community on Wednesday.

The two newly imported have remained in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of previously reported cases that have now recovered is three. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 101, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,233, it said.