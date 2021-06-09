New Zealand reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation

New Zealand reported two new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no new cases in the community on Wednesday

The two newly imported cases came from India and Bahrain and have remained in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

There are also two cases which have been deemed historical and are not considered infectious, said a ministry statement.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two, it said.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 24, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,340, it added.