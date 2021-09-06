UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 20 New Community Cases Of COVID-19 Delta Variant

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 04:07 PM

New Zealand reported 20 new community cases of Delta variant of COVID-19 on Monday, all in the largest city Auckland, which brought the total number of cases in the country's community outbreak to 821

WELLINGTON, Sept. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported 20 new community cases of Delta variant of COVID-19 on Monday, all in the largest city Auckland, which brought the total number of cases in the country's community outbreak to 821.

Auckland has 804 community cases and the capital Wellington has 17 cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

There are 788 cases that have been clearly epidemiologically-linked to another case or sub-cluster, and a further 33 for which links are yet to be fully established, said a ministry statement.

Of the current community cases, 40 cases are in hospital, including six cases in intensive care units (ICUs) or High Dependency Units (HDUs), it said.

New Zealand also reported three new cases in recent returnees, and they have remained in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Auckland, said the statement.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic is 3,436, it said.

Auckland will remain at the top level 4 lockdown till Sept. 14, with other parts of the country under Alert Level 3. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce any alert level decisions taken by Cabinet later on Monday. All parts of the country except Auckland are expected to further relax restrictions this week.

Under the Alert Level 4 lockdown, businesses and schools are closed except for essential ones such as supermarkets, pharmacies and service stations. Life under level 3 will be relaxed to some degree as construction work and takeaway services can resume with the necessary safety measures in place.

The country has moved to a lockdown since midnight Aug. 17 after the first COVID-19 Delta variant case in the Auckland community was identified.

