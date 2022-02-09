UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 204 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 02:18 PM

New Zealand reports 204 new community cases of COVID-19

New Zealand recorded 204 new community cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement

WELLINGTON, Feb. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 204 new community cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Among the 204 new community infections, 135 are in the largest city Auckland, 35 in Waikato, 11 in Bay of Plenty, eight in Northland, two in the Lakes and MidCentral regions each, three in Wellington, Hutt Valley and Canterbury each, and one in Taranaki and Nelson each, according to the ministry.

In addition, 46 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

The ministry urged the public to take their booster jabs of COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible.

"With Omicron in New Zealand, one of the best things you can do is get your booster as soon as it is due." There are 16 COVID-19 patients being treated currently in New Zealand hospitals, with none in intensive care unit.

New Zealand has reported 18,126 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 13,671 cases in the current community outbreaks.

The country is currently at the highest Red settings under its COVID-19 Protection Framework. At Red settings, face masks become mandatory in many indoor environments and gatherings are limited to 100 people.

Related Topics

Nelson Wellington Auckland Border Best New Zealand

Recent Stories

NUMS scientist selected to participate in UNODA, B ..

NUMS scientist selected to participate in UNODA, Biosecurity Diplomacy Workshop, ..

2 minutes ago
 CDNS vows for automation of institution to enhance ..

CDNS vows for automation of institution to enhance its capacity

2 minutes ago
 Chile records 24,970 new daily COVID-19 cases

Chile records 24,970 new daily COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago
 Aussie scientists hoping for COVID-19 nasal spray ..

Aussie scientists hoping for COVID-19 nasal spray breakthrough

5 minutes ago
 Shutdown in IIOJK on Afzal Guru's martyrdom annive ..

Shutdown in IIOJK on Afzal Guru's martyrdom anniversary

5 minutes ago
 IT Freelancers' exports increased by 16.74%

IT Freelancers' exports increased by 16.74%

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>