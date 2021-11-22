UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 205 New Community Cases Of COVID-19 Delta Variant

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 12:33 PM

New Zealand reported 205 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's community outbreak to 7,054

Among the new infections, 175 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, 20 in nearby Waikato, four in Northland, five in Bay of Plenty, and one in the Lakes District Health board area, according to the Ministry of Health.

The country also reported one death of COVID-19, who was a man in his 40s at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital.

Among Monday's cases, a total of 85 cases are being treated in hospitals, including six in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Zealand stands at 9,811, according to the health ministry.

To date, 91 percent of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 83 percent are fully vaccinated, it said.

On Wednesday, New Zealand launched "My Vaccine Pass" for fully vaccinated people before attending large events or entering some public facilities.

"My Vaccine Pass" is an official record of a person's COVID-19 vaccination status and will provide access to places within New Zealand that require proof of vaccination under the new COVID-19 Protection Framework.

As of Monday morning, nearly 1.13 million requesting for a "My Vaccine Pass" had been processed.

