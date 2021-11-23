UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 215 New Community Cases Of COVID-19 Delta Variant

New Zealand reported 215 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 7,268

Among the new infections, 196 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, 11 in nearby Waikato, four in Northland, one in Bay of Plenty, and two in Lakes District Health board (DHB) area and one in MidCentral DHB, according to the Ministry of Health.

The country also reported one death of COVID-19, who was in his 50s at Auckland's City Hospital.

Among Tuesday's cases, a total of 88 cases are being treated in hospitals, including six in intensive care units or high dependency units, the ministry statement said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Zealand stands at 10,025 currently, according to the health ministry.

To date, 91 percent of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 84 percent have been fully vaccinated, it said.

