New Zealand reports 215 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

WELLINGTON, Nov. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported 215 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 7,484.

Among the new infections, 181 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, 18 in nearby Waikato, three in Northland, 12 in Bay of Plenty, and one in Canterbury, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 87 cases are being treated in hospitals, including eight in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Zealand stands at 10,241 currently, according to the health ministry.

To date, 92 percent of the eligible population in New Zealand have had their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 84 percent are fully vaccinated, it said.