UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 22,454 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2022 | 01:46 PM

New Zealand reports 22,454 new community cases of COVID-19

New Zealand reported 22,454 new community cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement

WELLINGTON, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :New Zealand reported 22,454 new community cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Among the new community infections, 8,529 were in the largest city Auckland. Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

Currently there are 742 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, including 19 people in intensive care units or high dependency units, according to the ministry.

New Zealand has reported 285,906 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 202,141 cases identified in the past 10 days and not yet classified as recovered.

New Zealand is currently at the highest Red settings under its COVID-19 Protection Framework. At Red settings, face masks become mandatory in many indoor environments and gatherings are limited to 100 people.

Meanwhile, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins said the isolation period for COVID-19 cases and their household contacts will be reduced from 10 to seven days.

There needs to be a balance between effectively controlling the outbreak and the flow-on effect for business and essential goods and services such as transport and food supply, Hipkins said.

"The most up to date public health advice is that there is a decline in infectiousness of Omicron over time, and that in most cases transmission occurs within seven days," he said, adding that the change will come into effect from 11:59 p.m. on March 11.

Also, New Zealanders awaiting the arrival of Novavax vaccines to get vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to make an appointment online or by phone from Thursday, Hipkins said.

"While the Pfizer vaccine remains the preferred COVID-19 vaccine in New Zealand, Novavax is now available for those people who would prefer, or require, an alternative," the minister said.

Related Topics

Business Auckland March Border From New Zealand P

Recent Stories

Europe stocks rebound sharply at the open 9th Mar, ..

Europe stocks rebound sharply at the open 9th Mar, 2022

52 seconds ago
 Aussie states continue to battle COVID-19 amid cat ..

Aussie states continue to battle COVID-19 amid catastrophic floods

53 seconds ago
 US petrol prices hit record high: $4.17 a gallon

US petrol prices hit record high: $4.17 a gallon

55 seconds ago
 Oil prices surge as US bans Russian energy imports ..

Oil prices surge as US bans Russian energy imports

4 minutes ago
 India reports 4,575 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 4,575 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 Australian states record death cases of Japanese e ..

Australian states record death cases of Japanese encephalitis

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>