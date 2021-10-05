New Zealand reports 24 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

New Zealand reported 24 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country's community outbreak to 1,381

WELLINGTON, Oct. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported 24 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country's community outbreak to 1,381.

Eighteen of the new infections were recorded in the largest city Auckland and six cases in nearby Waikato, Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay told a press conference.

Thirty-two community cases are being treated in hospitals, including seven in intensive care units (ICUs) or high dependency units (HDUs), McElnay said.

There are 1,341 cases that have been clearly epidemiologically linked to another case or a sub-cluster, and a further 18 cases for which links are yet to be fully established, she said.

New Zealand also reported two cases of COVID-19 in recent returnees identified at the border. The cases have remained in quarantine in Auckland, McElnay said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic stands currently at 4,050, according to the Ministry of Health.

A roadmap was announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday for Auckland to carefully move out of the current COVID-19 restrictions.

Ardern said Alert Level 3 and 4 restrictions in Auckland have helped curb the Delta outbreak in the past seven weeks and provide time for New Zealanders to get their vaccinations.

Based on public health advice, the Cabinet confirmed its three-step plan to transition Auckland out of current restrictions "carefully and methodically" with regular check-ins, Ardern said.

Schools are advised to be able to return after the current school holidays on Oct. 18, with the final decision to be made on that closer to the time, she said.