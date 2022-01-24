New Zealand reports 25 new community cases of COVID-19, including 8 Omicron cases

New Zealand reported 25 new COVID-19 cases in the community on Monday, including eight Omicron cases, bringing the total cases in the country's current community outbreak to 11,515

Among the eight Omicron cases, two are in the Nelson/Tasman region and are contacts of existing cases, five cases are in the largest city Auckland linked to one of the reported family events, and there is an additional case in Palmerston North, a household contact who was already isolating and linked to the previously reported Palmerston North Omicron case, said the Ministry of Health.

Public health officials are continuing to manage Omicron cases in the community through rapidly isolating cases and contacts, contact tracing, and testing in order to slow the spread, the ministry said.

To date, 19 community cases of COVID-19 are associated with the January Omicron Cluster, including Monday's eight, all are in isolation. The number of cases and contacts are expected to grow given the highly transmissible nature of Omicron, it said.

Monday was the first day of New Zealand moving to Red Light settings after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the setting change on Sunday due to Omicron cases detected in the community.

According to the Red Light settings under the COVID-19 Protection Framework, gatherings will be limited to 100 people in places where COVID-19 vaccine passports are used.