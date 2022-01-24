UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 25 New Community Cases Of COVID-19, Including 8 Omicron Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2022 | 04:18 PM

New Zealand reports 25 new community cases of COVID-19, including 8 Omicron cases

New Zealand reported 25 new COVID-19 cases in the community on Monday, including eight Omicron cases, bringing the total cases in the country's current community outbreak to 11,515

WELLINGTON, Jan. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :New Zealand reported 25 new COVID-19 cases in the community on Monday, including eight Omicron cases, bringing the total cases in the country's current community outbreak to 11,515.

Among the eight Omicron cases, two are in the Nelson/Tasman region and are contacts of existing cases, five cases are in the largest city Auckland linked to one of the reported family events, and there is an additional case in Palmerston North, a household contact who was already isolating and linked to the previously reported Palmerston North Omicron case, said the Ministry of Health.

Public health officials are continuing to manage Omicron cases in the community through rapidly isolating cases and contacts, contact tracing, and testing in order to slow the spread, the ministry said.

To date, 19 community cases of COVID-19 are associated with the January Omicron Cluster, including Monday's eight, all are in isolation. The number of cases and contacts are expected to grow given the highly transmissible nature of Omicron, it said.

Monday was the first day of New Zealand moving to Red Light settings after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the setting change on Sunday due to Omicron cases detected in the community.

According to the Red Light settings under the COVID-19 Protection Framework, gatherings will be limited to 100 people in places where COVID-19 vaccine passports are used.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Palmerston North Auckland January Sunday Family All New Zealand

Recent Stories

SMBR to visit Narowal

SMBR to visit Narowal

23 seconds ago
 Malaysia reports 3,856 new COVID-19 infections, 9 ..

Malaysia reports 3,856 new COVID-19 infections, 9 more deaths

24 seconds ago
 realme earns the ‘Quality Master Award’ from U ..

Realme earns the ‘Quality Master Award’ from UrduPoint Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 PCB mourns passing of Aftab Baloch

PCB mourns passing of Aftab Baloch

16 minutes ago
 Top Luxembourgian Diplomat Warns Against Giving In ..

Top Luxembourgian Diplomat Warns Against Giving In to 'Logic of War'

28 seconds ago
 UK Court Allows Assange to Challenge US Extraditio ..

UK Court Allows Assange to Challenge US Extradition Decision - WikiLeaks

30 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.