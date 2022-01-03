New Zealand reports 27 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

(@FahadShabbir)

WELLINGTON, Jan. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) --:New Zealand reported 27 new cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the community on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 10,954.

Among the new infections, 12 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, seven in nearby Waikato, seven in Bay of Plenty, and one in the Lakes region, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 44 cases are being treated in hospitals, including five in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Zealand stands at 13,934 currently, according to the health ministry.

The ministry also reported 24 cases identified at the border. This number is a reflection on the increase in cases globally and the continued impact of COVID-19 in many parts of the world, it said.

To date, more than 95 percent of the eligible population in New Zealand have had their first dose and over 92 percent are double-dosed, or fully vaccinated.