UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 27 New Community Cases Of COVID-19 Delta Variant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2022 | 01:38 PM

New Zealand reports 27 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

New Zealand reported 27 new cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the community on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 10,954

WELLINGTON, Jan. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) --:New Zealand reported 27 new cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the community on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 10,954.

Among the new infections, 12 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, seven in nearby Waikato, seven in Bay of Plenty, and one in the Lakes region, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 44 cases are being treated in hospitals, including five in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Zealand stands at 13,934 currently, according to the health ministry.

The ministry also reported 24 cases identified at the border. This number is a reflection on the increase in cases globally and the continued impact of COVID-19 in many parts of the world, it said.

To date, more than 95 percent of the eligible population in New Zealand have had their first dose and over 92 percent are double-dosed, or fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

World Auckland Border New Zealand

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims two lives in Pakistan during last ..

COVID-19 claims two lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

11 minutes ago
 IMF to approve new tranche for Pakistan after comp ..

IMF to approve new tranche for Pakistan after completion of all requirements: Fi ..

20 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 24130 cusecs water

IRSA releases 24130 cusecs water

18 seconds ago
 Iran Urges UN to Bring United States, Israel to Ju ..

Iran Urges UN to Bring United States, Israel to Justice for Suleimani Killing

20 seconds ago
 S.Korea registers 171,673 breakthrough COVID-19 in ..

S.Korea registers 171,673 breakthrough COVID-19 infections

6 minutes ago
 Malaysia's manufacturing PMI rises to 52.8 in Dece ..

Malaysia's manufacturing PMI rises to 52.8 in December 2021

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.