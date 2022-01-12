UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 28 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2022 | 01:11 PM

New Zealand reports 28 new community cases of COVID-19

New Zealand reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 11,210

WELLINGTON, Jan. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :New Zealand reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 11,210.

Among the new infections, 17 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, one in nearby Waikato, four in Bay of Plenty, four in the Lakes district, one in Christchurch, and one in South Canterbury, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry confirmed two people with COVID-19 have recently passed away.

A man in his 30s, who died at home on Jan. 5, was tested for COVID-19 post-death and returned a positive result. Also, a man in his 60s died with COVID-19 on Sunday.

A total of 31 cases are being treated in hospitals, including two in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand stands at 14,473 currently, according to the health ministry.

Forty percent of the eligible population have now received their booster shot, it said, adding boosters are strongly recommended for anyone over the age of 18 who had their second vaccine dose at least four months ago.

On Wednesday, the ministry also reported 65 people at the border with COVID-19, reflecting the growing number of Omicron cases globally, the ministry said.

To date, there are 196 Omicron COVID-19 cases detected at the New Zealand border since Dec. 1, and 11 cases of the Delta variant.

There are also 217 COVID-19 cases caught at the border that are still undergoing whole genome sequencing. The expectation is that the vast majority will be the Omicron variant, it said.

To date, over 92 percent of the eligible people in New Zealand are double-dosed or fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Died Man Christchurch Auckland Border Sunday New Zealand

Recent Stories

Polish Soldier Who Fled to Belarus Reports on Kill ..

Polish Soldier Who Fled to Belarus Reports on Killing of More Than 240 Migrants ..

2 minutes ago
 China's Hainan records surging duty-free shopping

China's Hainan records surging duty-free shopping

2 minutes ago
 Australia sees daily COVID-19 deaths hit 15-month ..

Australia sees daily COVID-19 deaths hit 15-month high

2 minutes ago
 Root wants 'fight and pride' from first ball in Ho ..

Root wants 'fight and pride' from first ball in Hobart

2 minutes ago
 India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 36 mln with 194,7 ..

India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 36 mln with 194,720 new cases

5 minutes ago
 Mongolia adds 1,818 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia adds 1,818 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.