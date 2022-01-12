New Zealand reports 28 new community cases of COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

New Zealand reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 11,210

WELLINGTON, Jan. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :New Zealand reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 11,210.

Among the new infections, 17 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, one in nearby Waikato, four in Bay of Plenty, four in the Lakes district, one in Christchurch, and one in South Canterbury, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry confirmed two people with COVID-19 have recently passed away.

A man in his 30s, who died at home on Jan. 5, was tested for COVID-19 post-death and returned a positive result. Also, a man in his 60s died with COVID-19 on Sunday.

A total of 31 cases are being treated in hospitals, including two in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand stands at 14,473 currently, according to the health ministry.

Forty percent of the eligible population have now received their booster shot, it said, adding boosters are strongly recommended for anyone over the age of 18 who had their second vaccine dose at least four months ago.

On Wednesday, the ministry also reported 65 people at the border with COVID-19, reflecting the growing number of Omicron cases globally, the ministry said.

To date, there are 196 Omicron COVID-19 cases detected at the New Zealand border since Dec. 1, and 11 cases of the Delta variant.

There are also 217 COVID-19 cases caught at the border that are still undergoing whole genome sequencing. The expectation is that the vast majority will be the Omicron variant, it said.

To date, over 92 percent of the eligible people in New Zealand are double-dosed or fully vaccinated.