New Zealand Reports 28 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2022 | 02:39 PM

New Zealand reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 11,236

Among the new infections, nine were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, three in nearby Waikato, five in Bay of Plenty, two in the Lakes district, four in Wairarapa, two in Hutt Valley and three in Canterbury, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 34 cases are being treated in hospitals, including two in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand stands at 14,512 currently, according to the health ministry.

About 42 percent of the eligible population have now received their booster shot, it said, adding that boosters are strongly recommended for anyone over the age of 18 who had their second vaccine dose at least four months ago.

On Thursday, the ministry also reported 13 people at the border with COVID-19, reflecting the growing number of Omicron cases globally, the ministry said.

To date, over 92 percent of the eligible people in New Zealand are double-dosed or fully vaccinated.

