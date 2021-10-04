New Zealand reports 29 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 01:45 PM

New Zealand reported 29 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country's community outbreak to 1,357

Twenty-eight of the new infections were recorded in the largest city Auckland and one case in nearby Waikato, according to the Ministry of Health.

Thirty community cases are being treated in hospitals, including five in intensive care units (ICUs) or high dependency units (HDUs), a ministry statement said.

There are 1,314 cases that have been clearly epidemiologically linked to another case or a sub-cluster, and a further 21 cases for which links are yet to be fully established, it said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will give a post-cabinet announcement later Monday about the alert level decision.

Auckland relaxed restrictions by moving to COVID-19 Alert Level 3 on Sept.

22 for at least two weeks. The city was previously at Level 4, the top-level COVID-19 lockdown for more than 30 days, with schools and non-essential businesses closed.

Under Alert Level 3, construction work and takeaway services can resume with necessary safety measures in place, while most students are still encouraged to study at home.

The rest of the country stays at Alert Level 2, under which businesses and schools are back to normal, with mask-wearing being mandatory in certain settings and gatherings limited to 50 people in size.

New Zealand also reported two cases of COVID-19 in recent returnees identified at the border. One of the cases has remained in quarantine in Auckland, and the other is in quarantine aboard a ship, the statement said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic stands currently at 4,025, according to the ministry.

