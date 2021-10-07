New Zealand reports 29 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

UrduPoint.com

New Zealand reported 29 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country's community outbreak to 1,448

WELLINGTON, Oct. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) --:New Zealand reported 29 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country's community outbreak to 1,448.

Twenty-four of the new infections were recorded in the largest city Auckland, and five cases in nearby Waikato, Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay told a press conference.

Thirty-two community cases are being treated in hospitals, including four in intensive care units (ICUs) or high dependency units (HDUs), McElnay said.

There are 1,403 cases that have been clearly epidemiologically linked to another case or a sub-cluster, and a further 23 cases for which links are yet to be fully established, she said.

New Zealand also reported two cases in recent returnees identified at the border. The cases have remained in quarantine in Auckland, McElnay said.

