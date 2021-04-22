UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Reports 3 Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Thu 22nd April 2021

New Zealand reports 3 cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation

New Zealand reported three cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no new cases in the community on Thursday

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported three cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no new cases in the community on Thursday.

The newly imported cases came from India and Jordan, with the full travel history of the third case still being investigated.

They have remained in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is one. Four previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 80, said a statement from the ministry.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand stands at 2,244, it said.

More Stories From Health

