UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 3 Deaths From Myocarditis Following Pfizer Vaccination

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 03:48 PM

New Zealand Reports 3 Deaths From Myocarditis Following Pfizer Vaccination

Three people of different age groups have died from heart muscle inflammation in New Zealand after receiving Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, Comirnaty, New Zealand's COVID-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Three people of different age groups have died from heart muscle inflammation in New Zealand after receiving Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, Comirnaty, New Zealand's COVID-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board said on Monday.

"The COVID-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board was informed of three reports of people who had died with a potential myocarditis in the period following vaccination. The Board met to review the available information related to these cases to determine whether the Pfizer (Comirnaty) COVID-19 vaccine was a factor," the statement said.

The three cases included a 13-year-old child, a 26-year-old man, and a man in his 60s.

The board did not find a causal link between the vaccination and myocarditis in the 60-year-old man and said that more information is needed to determine the role of vaccination in the death of the 13-year-old child.

"With the current available information, the Board has considered that the myocarditis was probably due to vaccination in this individual," the watchdog said with regard to the case of the 26-year-old man.

He developed myocarditis symptoms in the days immediately after receiving the vaccine and died within two weeks after getting the first dose, the statement said.

The board admitted that heart muscle inflammation has been a known rare side effect of the Pfizer vaccine, but stressed that COVID-19 itself can be a cause of myocarditis and the benefits of vaccination "continue to greatly outweigh" the risks.

Related Topics

Died Man From New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Minister of Justice, Russia’s Prosecutor-General ..

Minister of Justice, Russia’s Prosecutor-General discuss judiciary cooperation

4 minutes ago
 Aishwarya Rai summoned in Panama Papers case

Aishwarya Rai summoned in Panama Papers case

14 minutes ago
 There is No Political Persecution in Russia - Krem ..

There is No Political Persecution in Russia - Kremlin

19 seconds ago
 Four power pilferers booked

Four power pilferers booked

21 seconds ago
 PTI wins Tehsil Mayor Gumbat seat

PTI wins Tehsil Mayor Gumbat seat

23 seconds ago
 European stocks dives in at open on Omicron crackd ..

European stocks dives in at open on Omicron crackdown

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.