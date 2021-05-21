UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Reports 3 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 02:23 PM

New Zealand reported three new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no new cases in the community on Friday

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :-- New Zealand reported three new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no new cases in the community on Friday.

The newly imported cases came from Qatar, India and Britain.

They have remained in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two, said a ministry statement.

Four previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 23, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,306, it said.

