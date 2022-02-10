New Zealand reports 306 new community cases of COVID-19

UrduPoint.com

New Zealand recorded 306 new community cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement

WELLINGTON, Feb. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 306 new community cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Among the 306 new community infections, 216 are in the largest city Auckland, 48 in Waikato, seven in Bay of Plenty, 12 in Northland, four in Tairawhiti, six in the Lakes region, two in the MidCentral region, five in Taranaki, three in Hutt Valley, and three in the Capital and Coast region, according to the ministry.

Also on Thursday, a case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Queenstown. This is the first community case in the region during this outbreak. The case will be added to official figures on Friday.

Investigations into any potential connections between this case and existing cases outside Southland are underway, it said.

In addition, 30 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

The ministry urged the public to take their booster jabs of COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible. "With Omicron in New Zealand, one of the best things you can do is get your booster as soon as it is due." There are 12 COVID-19 patients being treated currently in New Zealand hospitals, with none in intensive care unit.

New Zealand has reported 18,460 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the ministry.

The country is currently at the highest Red settings under its COVID-19 Protection Framework. At Red settings, face masks become mandatory in many indoor environments and gatherings are limited to 100 people.

