New Zealand reports 31 new community cases of COVID-19, 3rd border-related Omicron infection

New Zealand reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 10,985

WELLINGTON, Jan. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :New Zealand reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 10,985.

Among the new infections, 14 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, one in nearby Waikato, 12 in Bay of Plenty and four in the Lakes region, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry reported a third border-related case with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, who is a household contact of the Air New Zealand crew member testing positive last week with the Omicron variant.

The household contact has been in isolation during the symptomatic period. This case is fully vaccinated.

A total of 53 cases are being treated in hospitals, including six in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand stands at 13,992 currently, according to the health ministry.

On Tuesday the ministry also reported 29 cases identified at the border. While still awaiting whole genome sequencing of these cases, it is expected that some of these cases will be infections with the Omicron variant, it said.

To date, about 92 percent of the eligible people in New Zealand are double-dosed, or fully vaccinated.

Close to 4,500 booster shots were administered on Monday, a jump of more than 1,500 on the day before, the ministry said, adding that from this Wednesday, the interval between getting a second dose and a booster will reduce from six months to four months.

"This means anyone aged 18 and over who had their second vaccination at least four months ago can have their booster dose," said the ministry.