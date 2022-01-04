UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 31 New Community Cases Of COVID-19, 3rd Border-related Omicron Infection

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2022 | 02:39 PM

New Zealand reports 31 new community cases of COVID-19, 3rd border-related Omicron infection

New Zealand reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 10,985

WELLINGTON, Jan. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :New Zealand reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 10,985.

Among the new infections, 14 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, one in nearby Waikato, 12 in Bay of Plenty and four in the Lakes region, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry reported a third border-related case with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, who is a household contact of the Air New Zealand crew member testing positive last week with the Omicron variant.

The household contact has been in isolation during the symptomatic period. This case is fully vaccinated.

A total of 53 cases are being treated in hospitals, including six in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand stands at 13,992 currently, according to the health ministry.

On Tuesday the ministry also reported 29 cases identified at the border. While still awaiting whole genome sequencing of these cases, it is expected that some of these cases will be infections with the Omicron variant, it said.

To date, about 92 percent of the eligible people in New Zealand are double-dosed, or fully vaccinated.

Close to 4,500 booster shots were administered on Monday, a jump of more than 1,500 on the day before, the ministry said, adding that from this Wednesday, the interval between getting a second dose and a booster will reduce from six months to four months.

"This means anyone aged 18 and over who had their second vaccination at least four months ago can have their booster dose," said the ministry.

Related Topics

Auckland Border From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Thailand's manufacturing sector contracts amid lac ..

Thailand's manufacturing sector contracts amid lackluster demand

1 minute ago
 Kenyan police make arrests after 6 killed in grisl ..

Kenyan police make arrests after 6 killed in grisly attack

3 minutes ago
 S.Korean fighter jet makes emergency landing -- me ..

S.Korean fighter jet makes emergency landing -- media

3 minutes ago
 Russia-Mali Armament Cooperation Expansion Depends ..

Russia-Mali Armament Cooperation Expansion Depends On Many Factors - Foreign Min ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 15,903 New Cases of COVID-19 in Pa ..

Russia Confirms 15,903 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response ..

9 minutes ago
 Dutch cow farmers face tough climate choices

Dutch cow farmers face tough climate choices

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.