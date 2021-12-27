New Zealand reports 34 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

New Zealand reported 34 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in current community outbreak to 10,653

WELLINGTON, Dec. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported 34 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in current community outbreak to 10,653.

Among the new infections, 21 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, seven in nearby Waikato, two in Bay of Plenty, three in the Lakes and one in Canterbury, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 41 cases are being treated in hospitals, including eight in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Zealand stands at 13,529 currently, according to the health ministry.

To date, 95 percent of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 91 percent are double-dosed, or fully vaccinated.

A suite of precautionary measures was announced last week in light of emerging experience overseas with Omicron variant. This included shortening the period between the second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine from six months to four months.

Nationwide, parents and caregivers will be able to book vaccinations for 5-11 year-olds from Jan. 17.