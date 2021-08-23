New Zealand reports 35 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 01:57 PM

New Zealand reported 35 new community cases of Delta variant of COVID-19 on Monday, among which 33 are from Auckland and two are from Wellington, bringing the total number of cases in New Zealand's community outbreak to 107

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a press conference that the country will remain at the top level 4 national lockdown for an additional four days until midnight Friday. The alert level will be reviewed again on Friday.

The country's largest city Auckland will remain in alert level 4 until Aug. 31, Ardern said.

New Zealand has moved to the top level 4 national lockdown from midnight Aug. 17 after the first COVID-19 Delta variant case in the Auckland community was identified.

Under the Alert Level 4 lockdown, businesses and schools are closed except for essential ones such as supermarkets, pharmacies and service stations.

All of Monday's new community cases have been or are being transferred safely to a managed isolation facility, under strict infection prevention and control procedures, including the use of full PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), according to the Ministry of Health.

