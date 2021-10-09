New Zealand reports 36 new cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

UrduPoint.com

WELLINGTON, Oct. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported 36 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 34 were community infections and two were reported at the border, said the ministry.

The total case number of COVID-19 in the current Delta variant outbreak in the New Zealand community has reached 1,527, including 1,482 in Auckland, 28 in Waikato and 17 in Wellington, said the ministry.

There are 26 patients in hospitals, including seven in intensive care units (ICUs) or high dependency units (HDUs), according to the ministry.

New Zealand recorded 4,205 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, said the ministry.

The country's largest city Auckland is at COVID-19 Alert Level 3 restrictions, under which gatherings are limited to 10 people. The Northland region was upgraded from Alert Level 2 to Level 3 from Friday night after one positive case was found. Part of the Waikato region in North Island has already been in Level 3 due to community cases. The rest of the country is at Alert Level 2 restrictions with indoor activities limited to 100 people.

