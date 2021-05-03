New Zealand reports 4 cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation

(@FahadShabbir)

New Zealand reported four cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Monday

WELLINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported four cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Monday.

The newly imported cases came from Pakistan, India, the Philippines and Indonesia.

They have remained in isolation and quarantine facilities in Auckland and Christchurch, according to the Ministry of Health.

Three previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 25, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,266, said a ministry statement.