New Zealand reports 43 new COVID-19 cases

New Zealand reported 43 new cases of the new cases of COVID-19 reported, 41 were community cases in Auckland and Waikato, and two were imported cases at the border, said the ministry

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported 43 new cases of the new cases of COVID-19 reported, 41 were community cases in Auckland and Waikato, and two were imported cases at the border, said the ministry.

The total case number of COVID-19 in the current Delta variant outbreak in New Zealand community reached 1,895, including 1,840 in Auckland, 38 in Waikato, 17 in Wellington, said the ministry.

There were 31 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals including six in intensive care units (ICUs) or high dependency units (HDUs), according to the ministry.

New Zealand recorded 4,580 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

New Zealand's largest city Auckland is at COVID-19 Alert Level Three restrictions. Gatherings are limited to 10 people. The Northland region and part of the Waikato region in North Island is also at Level Three due to community cases. The rest of the country is at Alert Level Two restrictions with indoor activities limited to 100 people.