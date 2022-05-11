New Zealand reports 43,925 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2022 | 04:17 PM

South Korea recorded 43,925 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 17,658,794, the health authorities said Wednesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) --:South Korea recorded 43,925 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 17,658,794, the health authorities said Wednesday.

The daily caseload was down from 49,933 in the previous day, staying below 50,000 for the eighth consecutive day, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The health authorities believed that the daily caseload has been on the decline following the Omicron variant-driven resurgence, which may have peaked in the middle of March.

Among the newly reported COVID-19 infections, 37 were imported cases, lifting the total to 32,239.

The latest number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 383, down by 15 from the previous day.

A further 29 deaths were confirmed from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 23,491. The total fatality rate stands currently at 0.13 percent.

