New Zealand reports 45 new community cases of COVID-19, including 34 Omicron infections

WELLINGTON, Jan. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :New Zealand reported 45 new COVID-19 cases in the community on Thursday, including 34 new Omicron infections, bringing the total tally in the country's current community outbreak to 11,601.

To date, there are 90 community cases of COVID-19 that are either confirmed as Omicron variant or have been linked to previously reported Omicron case, an increase of 34, according to the Ministry of Health.

Many of additional cases have previously been reported as COVID-19 cases and linked retrospectively either through whole genome sequencing or epidemiologically. Therefore, many are not included in Thursday's reported new COVID-19 community cases, the ministry said in a statement.

"The number of cases and contacts are expected to grow given the highly transmissible nature of Omicron and as we learn more from case interviews," it said.

The 45 new COVID-19 infections reported on Thursday included 22 recorded in the largest city Auckland, two in nearby Waikato, three in Bay of Plenty, seven in the Lakes region, one in Taranaki, eight in Hawke's Bay, and two in Nelson, according to the ministry.

There are five COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, with one case in intensive care unit.

The country has recorded 15,466 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, it said.