UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 46 New Community Cases Of COVID-19 Delta Variant

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 01:42 PM

New Zealand reports 46 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

New Zealand reported 46 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 10,716

WELLINGTON, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported 46 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 10,716.

The new infections included 30 recorded in the largest city of Auckland, six in nearby Waikato, and three in Northland, according to the Ministry of Health.

Currently a total of 48 cases are being treated in hospitals, including seven in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand stands at 13,616, according to the health ministry.

To date, 95 percent of the eligible population in New Zealand have had their first dose and 91 percent are double-dosed, or fully vaccinated.

Precautionary measures were announced last week over emerging experience overseas with the Omicron variant of COVID-19. They include shortening the interval period between the second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine from six months to four months.

Parents and caregivers will be able to book vaccination for 5-11 year-olds from Jan. 17.

Related Topics

Auckland From New Zealand

Recent Stories

One killed, 2 injured in road accident

One killed, 2 injured in road accident

37 seconds ago
 Youth delegation calls on Dr Nafeesa

Youth delegation calls on Dr Nafeesa

38 seconds ago
 Nearly 800 Omicron Cases Detected in India, Most i ..

Nearly 800 Omicron Cases Detected in India, Most in Delhi - Health Ministry

2 minutes ago
 12.4 mln doses of Fosun Pharma-provided vaccines s ..

12.4 mln doses of Fosun Pharma-provided vaccines sent to Taiwan: mainland spokes ..

2 minutes ago
 Tractor production increase 15% in 5 months

Tractor production increase 15% in 5 months

2 minutes ago
 Novak Says Premature to Project OPEC+ Output Adjus ..

Novak Says Premature to Project OPEC+ Output Adjustment Plans Beyond 2022

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.