New Zealand reports 46 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

WELLINGTON, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported 46 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 10,716.

The new infections included 30 recorded in the largest city of Auckland, six in nearby Waikato, and three in Northland, according to the Ministry of Health.

Currently a total of 48 cases are being treated in hospitals, including seven in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand stands at 13,616, according to the health ministry.

To date, 95 percent of the eligible population in New Zealand have had their first dose and 91 percent are double-dosed, or fully vaccinated.

Precautionary measures were announced last week over emerging experience overseas with the Omicron variant of COVID-19. They include shortening the interval period between the second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine from six months to four months.

Parents and caregivers will be able to book vaccination for 5-11 year-olds from Jan. 17.