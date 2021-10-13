UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 55 New Community Cases Of COVID-19 Delta Variant

New Zealand reported 55 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country's community outbreak to 1,719

WELLINGTON, Oct. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported 55 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country's community outbreak to 1,719.

Fifty-three of the new infections were recorded in the largest city Auckland and two cases were in nearby Waikato, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told a press conference.

Thirty-two community cases are being treated in hospitals, including six in intensive care units (ICUs) or high dependency units (HDUs), Bloomfield said.

There are 1,612 cases that have been clearly epidemiologically linked to another case or a sub-cluster, and a further 75 cases for which links are yet to be fully established, he said.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic stands at 4,400, according to the health ministry.

