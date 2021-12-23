New Zealand reports 56 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

New Zealand reported 56 new Delta cases of COVID-19 in the community on Thursday, bringing the total to 10,432 in the country's current community outbreak

WELLINGTON, Dec. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) --:New Zealand reported 56 new Delta cases of COVID-19 in the community on Thursday, bringing the total to 10,432 in the country's current community outbreak.

Among the new infections, 42 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, four in nearby Waikato, six in Bay of Plenty, one in Taranaki, one in Tairawhiti and two in the Lakes district, according to the health ministry.

A total of 48 cases are being treated in hospitals, including seven in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Zealand stands at 13,278 currently, said the health ministry.