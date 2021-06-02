UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Reports 6 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:42 PM

New Zealand reported six new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no cases in the community on Wednesday

WELLINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported six new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no cases in the community on Wednesday.

The newly imported cases came from Qatar, Brazil and Malaysia and have remained in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is one, the ministry said in a statement.

One more patient has recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is now 18 and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,323, it added.

