UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 60 New Community Cases Of COVID-19 Delta Variant

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2021 | 02:33 PM

WELLINGTON, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) --:New Zealand reported 60 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 10,776.

Among the new infections, 20 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, 28 in nearby Waikato, one in Northland, eight in Bay of Plenty, one in Tairawhiti, one in Canterbury and one in the Lakes, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 44 cases are being treated in hospitals, including seven in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

