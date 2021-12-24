New Zealand reports 62 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

New Zealand reported 62 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 10,493

WELLINGTON, Dec. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) APP):New Zealand reported 62 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 10,493.

Among the new infections, 37 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, five in nearby Waikato, 14 in Bay of Plenty, five in the Lakes District and one in Canterbury, according to the ministry of health.

The ministry also reported one death related to COVID-19 in Auckland.

A total of 45 cases are being treated in hospitals, including eight in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Zealand stands at 13,349 currently, according to the health ministry.

To date, 95 percent of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 91 percent are fully vaccinated.

A suite of precautionary measures was announced on Tuesday in light of emerging experience overseas with Omicron, which included shortening the period between the second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine from six months to four months.

Vaccinations for 5-11 year-olds will be available from Jan. 17, authorities said.