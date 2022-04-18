UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 6,242 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2022 | 02:19 PM

New Zealand reports 6,242 new community cases of COVID-19

New Zealand recorded 6,242 new community cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) --:New Zealand recorded 6,242 new community cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Of the new community infections, 453 were detected in the largest city of Auckland, which saw a great decline in infections from last week, according to the ministry.

In addition, 41 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

Currently, 553 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 23 in intensive care units. The ministry also reported 11 more deaths from COVID-19.

New Zealand has reported 828,906 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

The country is currently at the second-highest Orange setting under its COVID-19 Protection Framework.

