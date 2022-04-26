New Zealand reports 6,380 new community cases of COVID-19

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2022 | 01:33 PM

New Zealand recorded 6,380 new community cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) --:New Zealand recorded 6,380 new community cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Of the new community infections, 1,667 were detected in the largest city of Auckland. In addition, 62 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

"Although this is an increase from last week, the number of reported community cases is expected to continue to fluctuate day to day and the overall trend remains a reduction in reported cases," said a ministry statement.

Currently, 508 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 16 in intensive care units. The ministry also reported four more deaths from COVID-19.

New Zealand has reported 893,634 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. En

