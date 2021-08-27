New Zealand reports 70 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

New Zealand reported 70 new community cases of Delta variant of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 347

WELLINGTON, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) --:New Zealand reported 70 new community cases of Delta variant of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 347.

All the new cases are detected in Auckland, the country's largest city.

The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 333 and in the capital Wellington is 14, according to the Ministry of Health.

All of the cases have or are being transferred safely to a quarantine facility, under strict infection prevention and control procedures, including the use of full PPE (personal protective equipment), said a ministry statement.

There are 278 cases that have been clearly epidemiologically linked to another case or sub-cluster, and the remaining 69 are yet to be fully identified, the statement said.