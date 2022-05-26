New Zealand reports 7,591 new community cases of COVID-19

New Zealand recorded 7,591 new community cases of COVID-19 and 16 more deaths, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 7,591 new community cases of COVID-19 and 16 more deaths, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

Among the new community infections, 2,520 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said.

In addition, 69 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, 355 COVID-19 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 12 in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,124,908 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020.