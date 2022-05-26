UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 7,591 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2022 | 12:47 PM

New Zealand reports 7,591 new community cases of COVID-19

New Zealand recorded 7,591 new community cases of COVID-19 and 16 more deaths, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 7,591 new community cases of COVID-19 and 16 more deaths, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

Among the new community infections, 2,520 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said.

In addition, 69 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, 355 COVID-19 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 12 in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,124,908 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020.

Related Topics

Auckland Border 2020 New Zealand

Recent Stories

Politics of sit-ins detrimental to country's progr ..

Politics of sit-ins detrimental to country's progress: PM

1 minute ago
 Imran gives six-day time to govt to dissolve assem ..

Imran gives six-day time to govt to dissolve assemblies

12 minutes ago
 Turkiye's BIST 100 index up at Thursday open

Turkiye's BIST 100 index up at Thursday open

16 minutes ago
 Evidence Points to US Continuing Biological Resear ..

Evidence Points to US Continuing Biological Research in Indonesia Despite Lab Ba ..

18 minutes ago
 Beijing reports 36 confirmed, 9 asymptomatic local ..

Beijing reports 36 confirmed, 9 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

18 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Thursday

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.