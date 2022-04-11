UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 7,592 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2022 | 12:19 PM

New Zealand reports 7,592 new community cases of COVID-19

New Zealand has recorded 7,592 new community cases of COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Monday

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :New Zealand has recorded 7,592 new community cases of COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Monday.

Among the new community infections, 1,378 were reported in the largest city Auckland, said the ministry.

Currently, there are 640 COVID-19 patients being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 23 people in intensive care units or high dependency units. The ministry also reported 11 deaths from COVID-19.

New Zealand has reported 773,227 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

New Zealand is currently at the highest Red settings under its COVID-19 Protection Framework, during which indoor gatherings are limited to 200 people, with no limits for outdoor gatherings.

