New Zealand reports 7,592 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :New Zealand has recorded 7,592 new community cases of COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Monday.

Among the new community infections, 1,378 were reported in the largest city Auckland, said the ministry.

Currently, there are 640 COVID-19 patients being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 23 people in intensive care units or high dependency units. The ministry also reported 11 deaths from COVID-19.

New Zealand has reported 773,227 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

New Zealand is currently at the highest Red settings under its COVID-19 Protection Framework, during which indoor gatherings are limited to 200 people, with no limits for outdoor gatherings.