New Zealand reports 7,800 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) --:New Zealand recorded 7,800 new community cases of COVID-19 and 17 more deaths, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

Among the new community infections, 2,755 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said.

In addition, 99 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, 401 COVID-19 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 14 people in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,082,993 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country.