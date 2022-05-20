UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 7,800 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2022 | 12:39 PM

New Zealand reports 7,800 new community cases of COVID-19

New Zealand recorded 7,800 new community cases of COVID-19 and 17 more deaths, the Ministry of Health said on Friday

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) --:New Zealand recorded 7,800 new community cases of COVID-19 and 17 more deaths, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

Among the new community infections, 2,755 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said.

In addition, 99 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, 401 COVID-19 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 14 people in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,082,993 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country.

Related Topics

Auckland Border New Zealand

Recent Stories

Positive talks with IMF underway, economic situati ..

Positive talks with IMF underway, economic situation to improve soon: Miftah

15 seconds ago
 NA to appoint Leader of Opposition today

NA to appoint Leader of Opposition today

15 minutes ago
 Frst two monkeypox cases confirmed in Canada

Frst two monkeypox cases confirmed in Canada

15 minutes ago
 Countries increase use of digital technology durin ..

Countries increase use of digital technology during pandemic: Fijian official

15 minutes ago
 93 squads for CCA U19 tournament announced

93 squads for CCA U19 tournament announced

37 minutes ago
 India, Pakistan clash at UN after FM Bilawal slams ..

India, Pakistan clash at UN after FM Bilawal slams New Delhi's abuses in Kashmir ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.