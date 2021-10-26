New Zealand reports 79 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

New Zealand reported 79 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's community outbreak to 2,759

WELLINGTON, Oct. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported 79 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's community outbreak to 2,759.

A total of 75 of the new infections were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, four in nearby Waikato, according to the Ministry of Health.

Thirty-seven community cases are being treated in hospitals, including four in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand also reported one new case identified at the border among recent returnees. The case has remained in quarantine in Auckland.